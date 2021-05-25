NEW SALISBURY, In (WDRB) -- Archery takes accuracy, patience and confidence.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the North Harrison Archery Club before they take on the world.
The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is taking off at North Harrison Community Schools in Ramsey, IN.
The program is for students in grades 4th-12th.
During their recent state competition, they have all qualified for the world championships in Myrtle Beach in early June.
North Harrison Elementary School earned 1st place in state and 11th place in the nation.
Click here to get connected to the North Harrison Archery Club and follow their journey.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.