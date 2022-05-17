PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) — It’s the 7th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the weekend event.
More than 100 local vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.
See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.
Plus, a series of live performances from local musicians.
Saturday , May 20th
Whiskey Bent Valley Boys 11am-1pm
Skylar & Sophia Cain 1pm-3pm
We The Least 3pm-5pm
Sunday, May 21st
Bourbon Revival 11am-1pm
Hayley Payne 1pm-3pm
griffytown 3pm-5pm
Local food vendors include Sugar Tree Sweet Shop, Good Belly Sandwich Shop, Froggy's Popcorn, Alchemy, Copper Kitchen, Longshot Lobsta and Cotton Candy & Sugar Nuts.
Get a specialty balloon creation from John the Balloon Guy & Co.
Beverages available from Commonwealth Tap and West 6th Brewing Co.
Norton Commons Art Festival
North Village Town Center
Saturday & Sunday
May 21st & 22nd
11 am - 5 pm Both Days
FREE Admission
Click here to connect to Norton Commons.
