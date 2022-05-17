PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) — It’s the 7th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the weekend event.

More than 100 local vendors, artists and live musicians plan to attend.

See work from painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.

Plus, a series of live performances from local musicians.

 

Saturday , May 20th

Whiskey Bent Valley Boys 11am-1pm

Skylar & Sophia Cain 1pm-3pm

We The Least 3pm-5pm

 

Sunday,  May 21st

Bourbon Revival 11am-1pm

Hayley Payne 1pm-3pm

griffytown 3pm-5pm

 

Local food vendors include Sugar Tree Sweet Shop, Good Belly Sandwich Shop, Froggy's Popcorn, Alchemy, Copper Kitchen, Longshot Lobsta and Cotton Candy & Sugar Nuts.

Get a specialty balloon creation from John the Balloon Guy & Co.

Beverages available from Commonwealth Tap and West 6th Brewing Co.

 

Norton Commons Art Festival

North Village Town Center

Saturday & Sunday

May 21st & 22nd

11 am - 5 pm Both Days

FREE Admission

 

Click here to connect to Norton Commons.

 

