LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making changes in the New Year can be challenging.
Many people want to eat right in 2021 as their New Year's Resolution and/or quit smoking.
The temptations can be overwhelming, but with the right guidance you may be able to achieve your goal.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the experts at Norton Healthcare for some helpful advice.
They discussed what a healthy plate should look like, portion control, healthy snacks and how to avoid temptation.
Plus, leading by example may be the best way to keep kids eating healthy.
Click here to get connected to Norton Weight Management Services.
