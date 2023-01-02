LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making changes in the New Year can be challenging.
Many people want to eat right in 2023 as their New Year's Resolution and/or get in shape.
The temptations can be overwhelming, but with the right guidance you may be able to achieve your goal.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the experts at Norton Healthcare for some helpful advice.
Avoid injury by adding stretching to your workout routine.
The experts at Norton Healthcare guide you through the things to do while you exercise when it comes to cardio and weight lifting.
Introduce a proper cool down into your workout regimen.
Nutrition and hydration during exercise become very important also.
Set yourself up for success with proper weight loss nutrition including meal prep.
Plus, how to do intermittent fasting successfully.
They discussed what a healthy plate should look like, portion control, healthy snacks and how to avoid temptation.
Plus, leading by example may be the best way to keep kids eating healthy.
Click here to get connected to Norton Weight Management Services.
Click here to get learn more about Norton Sports Health Performance & Wellness Center.
