LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It takes the right preparation and motivation to participate in the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
Norton Sports Health can help you acheive your marathon goals.
Join others just like you at the Kick-off Event to the training program at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday, January 9th 5:30-7:30.
This FREE Marathon and miniMarathon training program features 15 weeks of organized group runs, training tips and preparation.
Trainees have the opportunity to talk with professionals about nutrition, training tips, injury prevention and education.
Click here to register for the training program.
