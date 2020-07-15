(FOX NEWS) -- You’re never too old to rock.
That’s the message this nursing home in the U.K. is sending with its expert recreations of iconic album covers.
As Fox News reports, the residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame after a tweet was shared showing how the seniors and their carers are entertaining themselves during lockdown: by replicating beloved and iconic music album covers.
Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw— Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020
Those involved in the artistic campaign recreated such classics as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” which was rebranded as “Born in England” by Martin Steinberg; Adele’s “21,” renamed “Vera, 93;” Taylor Swift’s “1989,” which is now “R.C. 1922;” and classic “Queen II” now known simply as “Carers,” featuring Sydmar employees.
July 10, 2020
After the rocking tributes were shared, the praise began pouring in – including from many celebrities – along with some album requests.
Awesome https://t.co/6J8sgHCJs7— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 12, 2020
Thread 👇 This is wonderful. https://t.co/bhs3WksEh9— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 12, 2020
This thread! 👏 https://t.co/Wi3lTRPfyG— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 13, 2020
And Nirvana’s Nevermind? https://t.co/fWy1DuvBdq— Ryan Clayton (@RClayton92) July 12, 2020
These are fab. I'd love to see a rework of the classic 'Actually' album cover from @petshopboys. 😁 https://t.co/bAVDIZkieN— kiwanja (@kiwanja) July 13, 2020
The pastime was started by the activities coordinator at Sydmar to help the seniors “make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible,” according to a GoFundMe, “The Show Must Go On,” created to raise money for Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.