(FOX NEWS) -- Watch out, fitness influencers, there’s a new star on the rise. Cinder, the morbidly obese cat, and her journey to a healthier lifestyle has captured hearts all over the internet as she works to slims down – one underwater treadmill workout at time.
In recent days, the story of the finicky feline from Bellingham, Wash., went viral when she was relinquished to the Northshore Veterinary Hospital by her owner. The reasons behind the surrender were not reported.
Join us on Cinder's weight loss journey. This fabulous feline is obese, and it is affecting her quality of life. We are helping her achieve weight loss through a prescription diet and exercise. She is not on board with the exercise 😂 #felinemedicine #felinerehab #petobesity #vetmed #veterinarymedicine For licensing and usage contact: licensing@viralhog.com
After the plump pet was turned over, the vet has created a workout plan to help the cute cat, nicknamed "Cinderblock," lose weight in a ploy that has since gone far and wide.
Video footage of the harness-clad gray cat half-heartedly pawing at an underwater treadmill, seeming to protest her specialized exercise, has since received over 4.5 million views on Twitter to date.
In the 12-second clip, Cinder is heard meowing loudly as the person filming tells her, “That’s a good girl.”
In an uplifting update shared to Twitter on Friday, the cat had apparently warmed up to her workout routine.
As seen in a seven-second clip, Cinder purposefully strode through a deeper pool of water on the treadmill. With a little help from a handler, the cat meowed and trudged forward in footage that has since been viewed thousands of times over the weekend.
Commenters were largely delighted to see the cat’s "paweseome" progress, and wished her well.
“Man I can relate cinder,” one user said.
“Always makes me so happy seeing overweight animals get fitter and healthier. You can do it Cinderblock!!!” one tweeted.
