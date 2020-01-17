LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Auto Show promises to keep car fans busy, January 17th through the 19th.
The annual display at the Kentucky Exposition Center features hundreds of new vehicles.
More than one hundred cars are available to test drive in the parking lot.
Derby Dream Cars has some exotic cars to showcase and the National Corvette Museum will have a display.
Mecum Auctions will show off some classic rides.
The whole family can get in on test drives, climbing wall and kids test track.
WDRB will display news vehicles, the big Snow Fox inflatable and a text to win contest.
Friday, January 17th 2 pm - 9 pm
Saturday, January 18th 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday, January 19th 10 am - 4 pm
Adults $10 / 14 & Under FREE
The Louisville Auto Show dates back to 1955 when the show was held at the Louisville Armory as part of the Home and Garden Show.
Today, the three-day event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center in January and boasts more than 24 manufacturers and 61 GLADA dealer rooftops and occupies more than 100,000 square feet.
