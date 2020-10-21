LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Louisville's Most Haunted Scavenger Hunt lets you explore a spooky part of town.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stepped inside an old Louisville landmark, the start of the hunt.
The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum finished in 1895. “Conrad’s Castle” featured all the latest innovations of its day, including interior plumbing and electric lighting. It's part of the largest collection of Victorian Homes in the US.
The house is the starting point for the scavenger hunt. You will journey around the St. James Court neighborhood moving from one location clue to the next until you have collected all the clues. Return to Conrad-Caldwell House Museum to claim your prize.
The cost is $5 per person, a perfect social distancing activity. The event happens during the last 3 weekends in October, Friday-Sunday / Noon-4pm.
