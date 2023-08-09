CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools head back to class today, Aug. 9.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser helps welcome back students at Kenwood Station Elementary and South Oldham High School.
The Oldham County school district consists of a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school, a career center and a center for the arts and community education.
Student enrollment in grades preschool through 12th grade has been holding steady at nearly 12,400 for the past several years.
Oldham County Elementary Schools start at 7:40 a.m.
Oldham County middle and high schools start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
This year, the Oldham County School Board approved another School Resource Officer for the district, bringing the total to 11 SROs.
Plus, the board bumped up substitute teacher pay by $30 per day.
The recent decisions included a $1,500 stipend to all full-time employees ($750 to part time) as a thank you for their commitment to Oldham County Schools.
And, this stipend will also go to anyone hired before Sept. 15.
Also, there's a new look for the district logo and tagline, “Ignite Passion. Experience Excellence.”
Click here to access bus route information (Make sure you have your student's ID number).
Parents, if you requested transportation, and it's not showing the route information in e-Link, you will need to call your child's school.
Other issues, like a bus not showing up, call the transportation office at 502-222-9337.
