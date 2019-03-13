LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Broadway musical On Your Feet is now on stage at the Kentucky Center.
On Your Feet! is based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan.
Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. Follow the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.
On Your Feet! will play The Kentucky Center March 12-17, 2019. Tickets are still available at The Kentucky Center box office, by phone at 502-584-7777, or online at www.kentuckycenter.org. Groups of 10 or more can book now by calling 502-569-3060. The performance schedule will be Tuesday - Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm, and Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m..
On Wednesday morning, Eddie Noel who plays Emilio Estefan stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show Candyce and Sterling how to do the "Conga" dance from the musical.
About Eddie Noel:
Eddie is delighted to be performing on his first national tour with On Your Feet! His growing career began 15 years ago at Gíbaro, a national folkloric dance company in his natal Puerto Rico. Since then, he began an extensive parallel training as an actor and singer. Recent credits include: Godspell (Jeffrey), Man of La Mancha (Dr. Carrasco), La Cage Aux Folles (Hanna), Footloose (Willard), Rent (u/s Roger) and Hair (Ensemble). Feel free to visit www.eddienoel.net.
