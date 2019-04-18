Keith hole in one contest 4-18-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This could be the year to giveaway $1,000,000 in the Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-in-One contest.

In its 31st year, the $1 million dollar prize is still up for grabs.

Beginners to scratch golfers have a chance to win the grand prize or first prize, $5,000.

Preliminaries are held for 10 days at Seneca Golf Course Driving Range, Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 28.

The Hole-In-One area is open daily 10am-8:30pm, except Sunday, April 21.

Each golf ball is only $1.

Get 10 FREE golf balls with the purchase of a $7 Pegasus Pin at the event.

10 people closest to the pin each day move on to the finals.

56 people will be competing for the $1,000,000.

Hole-in-One Finals are Tuesday, April 30 6:00 at Hole #8, Seneca Golf Course.

Other special golf events:

Senior Special 10:00AM - 2:00PM Weekdays (62+) / 2 for 1

Jr. Day: 10 AM - 8:30 PM Saturday, April 20 / 2 for 1

First Responders and Veterans Day: 10 AM - 8:30PM Monday, April 22 / 2 for 1

Ladies Day: 10 AM - 8:30 PM Tuesday, April 23 / 2 for 1

Ladies Long Drive Contest: 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday, April 23 / 2 for $5

Men's Long Drive Contest: 11 AM - 7 PM Wednesday, April 24 / 2 for $5

