LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This could be the year to giveaway $1,000,000 in the Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-in-One contest.
In its 31st year, the $1 million dollar prize is still up for grabs.
Beginners to scratch golfers have a chance to win the grand prize or first prize, $5,000.
Preliminaries are held for 10 days at Seneca Golf Course Driving Range, Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 28.
The Hole-In-One area is open daily 10am-8:30pm, except Sunday, April 21.
Each golf ball is only $1.
Get 10 FREE golf balls with the purchase of a $7 Pegasus Pin at the event.
10 people closest to the pin each day move on to the finals.
56 people will be competing for the $1,000,000.
Hole-in-One Finals are Tuesday, April 30 6:00 at Hole #8, Seneca Golf Course.
Other special golf events:
Senior Special 10:00AM - 2:00PM Weekdays (62+) / 2 for 1
Jr. Day: 10 AM - 8:30 PM Saturday, April 20 / 2 for 1
First Responders and Veterans Day: 10 AM - 8:30PM Monday, April 22 / 2 for 1
Ladies Day: 10 AM - 8:30 PM Tuesday, April 23 / 2 for 1
Ladies Long Drive Contest: 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday, April 23 / 2 for $5
Men's Long Drive Contest: 11 AM - 7 PM Wednesday, April 24 / 2 for $5
