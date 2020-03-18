LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus is making complicated love lives even more difficult.
OK Cupid is reminding its users not to meet their dates at a bar. They still want to encourage single people to find potential mates — just change up how they're meeting.
Instead of going out for a drink, talk on the phone. Instead of sharing a meal together — in person — why not share one over Facetime or Skype?
Just because we're practicing social distancing, doesn't mean you have to go through this time alone.
