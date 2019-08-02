(FOX NEWS) -- Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?
Apparently, a man dressed in a Cookie Monster shirt, according to police.
Someone donning a shirt featuring the famed blue "Sesame Street" character allegedly entered a convenience store in Forest Grove, Ore., in the middle of the night on July 22 and ate half a package of cookies and then left without paying.
When police arrived on the scene, "the alleged cookie monster was gone," officials stated in a news release.
But investigators said that the next day, the cookie thief visited the Forest Grove Police Department and confessed that he had "indeed taken a cookie from the convenience store," but said the situation was a misunderstanding.
"This entry was brought to you by the letters C and T, and the number 3, as in Citation for Theft 3," police wrote.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.