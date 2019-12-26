LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents wanting to get the kids out of the house during the holiday break are saving a little cash with the help of the Winter Woods Spectacular.

Organizers of the light display in Iroquois Park are now offering a $5 discount with promo code 5OFF when purchasing tickets online.

The event is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Dec. 31.

Proceeds from the Winter Woods Spectacular support the Louisville Parks Foundation.

To purchase tickets, lick here.

