LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People collect Christmas ornaments over the years and proudly display them on their tree.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser shared some of his family’s creations and some from viewers.
There is something special about the whole family chipping in to make an ornament. Keith’s wife, Shannon has inspired and organized the making of an ornament each year. It was given as a gift and one was placed on the family tree. Like a well-oiled machine, the ornament workshop would came alive and the assembly line would start. The six family members had their job and by the end a new ornament was born.
Anything from Santa made out of a spoon to a skiing Teddy Bear on popsicle stick skis. Take a look at these pictures and you can create memories. Maybe your family can create an ornament and some memories.
