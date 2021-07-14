LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Americana World Community Center is using food to spread their message.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about their special cookout fundraiser.
Americana World Community Center helps Louisville’s refugee, immigrant and underserved populations through education, family support, youth achievement, and career and financial development.
Each year, they serve more than 5,000 people from over 100 countries in their pursuits of better days and brighter futures.
The Paella and Sangria cookout on Saturday, July 17th brings the community together and raises money for programs.
Paella (pai-ay-uh) is one of the most famous dishes of Spain, with a base of rice and vegetables seasoned with saffron and chicken broth, often containing chicken, chorizo, or seafood.
Local healthcare hero, Dr. Gustavo Perez-Abadia will share his passion for cooking as he creates the perfect paella to support his community.
Dr. Perez-Abadia is an assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Louisville, teaching microsurgery to generations of hand, plastic and orthopedic surgeons locally and internationally.
The Paella & Sangria Cookout orders can be taken through Wednesday, July 14th for pick up on Saturday, July 17th.
Paella options are Seafood Paella and Chicken & Chorizo Paella (NO seafood).
Each portion contains 32oz of paella and costs $20 each.
The Red Spanish Sangria will be prepared and sponsored by Trouble Bar and sold for $30 per 16oz (3-4 drinks).
Enjoy the neighborhood cookout where you can watch paella being made by the chefs right before your eyes as well as groove to the live Latin fusion band, Yapa.
The paella begins cooking and band begins jamming at 5:00 PM.
The paella will be ready to eat at 6:00 PM.
All orders can also be picked up curbside at Americana Community Center at 4801 Southside Dr., Louisville, KY
40214.
Americana supporters can order and select a curbside pickup time between 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM.
Click here to order Paella or Sangria for carry out.
