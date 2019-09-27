LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana town.
The 10th Pal Wow Family Fun Festival at Buffalo Trace Park promises to entertain the whole family this weekend, September 27 & 28.
Friday night, join the 5k glow run around the Buffalo Trace Park lake finish off the night with music from the Rumors.
Saturday features a car & motorcycle show, the Wiener King, Juice Box Heroes and fireworks.
The festival concludes on Sunday with a church service.
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival
Friday, September 27th Starting at 4pm
Saturday, September 28th Starting 8am
Buffalo Trace Park
1540 Hwy 150 NE
Palmyra, IN 47164
FREE admission to the park for all events.
