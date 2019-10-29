(FOX NEWS) -- Sometimes, it’s the thought that counts.
Papa John’s recently brought back its spooky Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza just in time for Halloween. The pizza is exactly what it sounds like: a pepperoni pizza shaped like a pumpkin with the toppings placed around the pizza to look like a carved jack-o’-lantern face. Two olives are placed on the eye-hole pepperonis to complete the effect.
At least, that's what’s supposed to happen.
Papa John’s posted about the pizza's return on social media, showing a picture of a perfectly pumpkin-ized pizza.
The Jack-O’-Lantern pizza is back. It’s a lot like a normal Jack-O’-Lantern, except you’re the one with lights in your eyes. 🎃🤩Grab one for just 11 bucks. pic.twitter.com/bfaoFybINn— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) October 27, 2019
Of course, reality isn’t always so perfect.
One user posted a picture of a somewhat less Halloweeny pizza on Twitter, commenting, "It looks way cuter in the ad."
It looks way cuter in the ad 😂 pic.twitter.com/08Mw8yV2N4— Sasha Christen (@Sasha_Christenx) October 27, 2019
Another user posted, "Mine was just a happy face" alongside a photo of a pizza that did, in fact, look just like a happy face.
Mine was just a happy face... pic.twitter.com/bFKrNDrHsj— SaTexasFoodies (@satexasfoodies) October 28, 2019
On Instagram, one user posted a picture of their lopsided pizza, simply using the hashtag "nailed it" to convey their feelings.
Back on Twitter, one user posted a picture of a Jack-O'-Lantern pie that appeared to have a slice pulled out and placed back in sideways to create the stem. They captioned the hilarious looking photo, "Thought this was a neat idea, but I guess it's the thought that counts."
Thought this was a neat idea, but i guess its the thought that counts pic.twitter.com/XTF2stGYwk— Elizabeth M Hinrichs (@ElizabethMHinr1) October 27, 2019
Granted, nobody seemed too upset, because, at the end of the day, it’s still a pepperoni pizza.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.