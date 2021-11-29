LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boost your holiday spirit with a visit to Paristown’s Fête de Noël.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the winter village.
Fête De Noël means “Festival of Christmas” November 19th through January 2nd.
The Winter Holiday Festival is a 6-week Winter village featuring an outdoor ice skating rink.
Skate, shop, eat, drink, enjoy holiday movie nights, karaoke and silent disco on ice.
Stoneware & Co. is offering ornament decorating.
Christy's Garden
720 Brent St
Louisville, KY 40204
Brent Street Holiday Market
November 26–28, December 2–5, December 9–12, December 16–19, December 22–24
Shop fresh cut trees & wreaths, vinyl, vintage, gift ideas, art, local food and much more from over 20 local and regional vendors.
Crystal Ice Skating Rink
November 19-January 2
Skate on a real sheet of ice with festive holiday music.
Skate rentals for all ages and connected concession stand.
General admission tickets are $15 per person and include 60 minutes of admission (50-minutes guaranteed ice-time) and complimentary skate rental.
Purchase tickets online to guarantee your spot on the ice on the date and time you select.
Santa's Paristown Workshop
November 19-December 24
Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room Experience
November 26–28, December 2–5, December 9–12, December 16–19, December 22–24
A paranormally-charged 7-minute escape game brought to you by Louisville Halloween.
Can you solve the puzzles in time to help Marley’s ghost save Bob Cratchit’s Christmas?
Click here to get connected to Paristown’s Fête De Noël ("Festival of Christmas") Winter Holiday Festival.
