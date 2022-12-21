LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boost your holiday spirit with a visit to Paristown’s Fête de Noël.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the winter village.
Fête De Noël means “Festival of Christmas” November 19th through January 2nd.
The Winter Holiday Festival is a 6-week Winter village featuring an outdoor ice skating rink.
Skate, shop, eat, drink, enjoy holiday movie nights and more.
Christy's Garden
720 Brent St
Louisville, KY 40204
Brent Street Holiday Market
November 25–27, December 1–4, December 8–11, December 15–23
Free and open to the public
Shop dozens of specialty gift ideas from local and regional makers across 20 outdoor pop-up shops lining Brent Street.
Crystal Ice Skating Rink
Through January 2
Skate on a real sheet of ice with festive holiday music.
Skate rentals for all ages and connected concession stand.
General admission tickets are $15 per person and include 60 minutes of admission (50-minutes guaranteed ice-time) and complimentary skate rental.
Purchase tickets online to guarantee your spot on the ice on the date and time you select.
Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room Experience
A paranormally-charged 7-minute escape game brought to you by Louisville Halloween.
Can you solve the puzzles in time to help Marley’s ghost save Bob Cratchit’s Christmas?
Paristown Express Trackless Train Rides
Take a magical ride around the Paristown Arts District aboard this all new holiday attraction for 2022.
