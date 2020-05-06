LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Take a minute and explore nature through birds.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by the Louisville Nature Center to learn more about the hobby of bird watching.
The local group, Birds & Beers Louisville share a passion for bird watching.
Representatives mentioned some tips on bird identification, plus how and where to look for them.
Click here to learn about educational programs at the Louisville Nature Center.
Birds & Beers Louisville is open to anyone interested in birds and birding to get together and talk about birds.
Click here to get connected to Birds & Beers Louisville.
