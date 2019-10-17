LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tom Owen CycLOUvia returns for the 8th time to Bardstown Road on Sunday, October 20th.
The event is named in honor of former District 8 Councilman Tom Owen, a lifelong advocate for bicycles and pedestrians in our community.
Bardstown Road will closed to motor vehicles from Douglass Boulevard to Highland Avenue from 2 to 6 p.m.
Pedal, ride, walk or run in the middle of the street.
During CycLOUvia, streets are opened to people of all ages, abilities, and socio-economic backgrounds looking to improve their mental, physical, and emotional health.
Business on Bardstown Road are encouraged to open their businesses during event hours.
Cars will be able to cross at Grinstead Drive and Eastern Parkway.
Since 2012, CycLOUvia events have attracted tens of thousands of people to neighborhoods across the city.
CycLOUvia promotes healthy lifestyles, alternative transportation, safety, and economic development.
