LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beds on wheels will be in high gear Monday night for the annual Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races. More than 40 teams are expected to race their decorated beds on wheels around the figure-eight course.
The dormitory area will be staged outside Broadbent Arena and will open at 11:30 a.m. for participant tailgating. Bed racing fans are invited to come out early at 4 p.m. and join the tailgate party. The participating teams will have an opportunity to showcase their costumes and bed in a pre-race parade around the racing surface, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The first heat begins at 7 p.m. Admission is a 2019 Pegasus Pin.
The races feature two 600-feet divisions - the Fun Division and the Champions Division. Teams also compete for prizes for fastest times and most outrageous costumes and decorations. Prizes will be awarded to the teams with the three fastest times, as well as awards for the "Cone Eater," "Best Decorated Bed," and "Most Entertaining." Winners will also be invited to appear in the Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 2nd.
Great Bed Races
Theme: Pegasus Power!
Monday, April 29, 2019
4:00 p.m., official tailgate party
6:00 p.m., Parade of Beds
7:00 p.m., race begins
Broadbent Arena, Kentucky Exposition Center
Free with a 2019 Pegasus Pin.
$10 per vehicle
About Kentucky Derby Festival:
Since 1956, the Derby Festival has worked to bring the community together in celebration. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world. www.KDF.org
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.