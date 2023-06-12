People can learn to swim at any age with the help of a local group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many adults can't swim well enough to save themselves.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc. (ALTS) is trying to change all that.
The ALTS curriculum was specially designed by USMS to help adults learn to swim, feel safe in the water, and enjoy the aquatic environment.
This program is for adults with limited to no prior swimming experience or those with a fear of water who wish to learn the basics of swimming.
The mission of Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc. is to teach Louisville-area adults to swim for free.
Located in West Louisville at Central High School, they provide barrier-free access to adult swim lessons and aquatic fitness programming.
In April 2018, Central ALTS received a grant from the Swimming Saves Lives Foundation (SSLF) to start a program.
They have taught more than 250 adults to swim and feel safe around the water and have hundreds on a waiting list.
When more adults know how to swim, children in the household are more likely to learn.
The program empowers the next generation of swimmers.
Despite their success, graduates still lack access to aquatic facilities.
In West Louisville, there are few public options without membership.
Central ALTS offer weekly practice opportunities, continued education, and Aqua Zumba.
Click here to get connected to Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc.
