LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair 2019, August 15-25, showcases the best in Kentucky and provides hours of entertainment.
Keith Kaiser explores the Kentucky State Fair in search fun and food. He met up with some unique performers including Pogo Fred, who can jump over people, and the BMX Pros Trick Team.
The Kentucky Exposition Center has something for everyone this time of year from the farm animal competitions to the specialty acts.
You will discover something new at every turn.
Click here for a complete line-up of entertainment.
