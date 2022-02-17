LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Warm weather is around the corner, and you might even have a vacation planned. In short, you’re ready to drop some pounds and trim up.
Personal trainer and coach, Carlos Rivas, is ready to show you how to start, stay consistent, and get results!
WDRB's Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs joined Rivas to try out his shape-up plans.
The Shape-Up plan:
1. Stay/get hydrated: drink only water for extra energy, better looking skin, and to reduce bloat. Recommend drinking half your body weight in ounces.
2. Eat healthier: eat most of your calories from natural foods such as vegetables, fruits, lean meats, nuts, and seeds to supply your body with the right vitamins and nutrients. These foods will leave you feeling energized throughout the day.
3. Schedule your workout time: write down when you intend to train so that it becomes a priority in your life.
4. Fasted Cardio: doing cardiovascular activity before eating anything after waking up in the morning. We recommend the following:
Under the age of 30: 10 minutes of high intensity cardio.
Ages 31-40: 15 minutes of medium to high intensity cardio.
Ages 41-50: 20 minutes of medium to high intensity cardio.
Ages 51 and over: 25 minutes of medium to high intensity cardio.
Small studies have suggested that cardio in a fasted state can burn up to 20% more fat.
5. Sleep: to get to sleep, we recommend that you follow steps 1-4 most if not all days of the week; turn off all electronic devises before 9:30pm.
The Lower Body shape-up plan:
We all need to move better, feel better, and burn more calories and this program will get the job done.
Carlos recommends you perform the following program at least 2 x per week. 2 sets
The exercises:
1. March in place: 30 seconds
2. Kneeling hamstring stretch: 3 x 10 second holds.
3. World’s greatest stretch with rotation: 3 x on each side
4. Body weight squats: 10 repetitions
5. Single dumbbell squat: choose a weight you can perform 10 repetitions with good form.
6. Reverse lunges: 10 repetitions
The Upper Body shape-up plan:
Carlos recommends you do this program 2 x per week: 2 sets
1. Arm circles: front and back 10 repetitions
2. Shoulder and posture Y’s: 10 repetitions
3. Shoulder and posture T’s: 10 repetitions
4. Shoulder and posture W’s: 10 repetitions
5. Dumbbell chest press: choose a weight you can perform 8- 10 repetitions with proper form.
6. Bird dog with one arm row: choose a weight you can perform 8-10 repetitions with proper form.
About Carlos: Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS, ACSM, ACLS holds bachelor’s degrees in Exercise Science & Sports Medicine, Health Promotion and Counseling, and a Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology. He is the owner/operator of the My Head Coach Peak Performance Studio. For more information visit myheadcoachteam.com or simply call him at 502-741-9428.
My Head Coach Peak Performance Studio is located at 2425 Lime Kiln Lane Louisville, KY 40222.
