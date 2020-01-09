LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adding some more physical flexibility to your routine could help you in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about limbering up at Bishop Stretch Therapy.
Alex Bishop is a Level 3 Fitness Certified Fascial Stretch Therapist & Fascial Stretch Specialist.
Using only a massage table and soft straps to focus on one side of the body at a time, Alex listens to the tissue and safely stretches using traction.
Fascial Stretch Therapy assists with prevention, performance and recovery in all levels of movement.
Focusing on the fascia (connective tissues) helps with the balancing of gait as well as the elimination of chronic pain.
Achieving optimal flexibility can increase strength and decrease the possibility of future injuries in non-athletes or professionals.
The treatment targets fascial components deep inside joint capsules, ligaments, tendons and muscles as well as all other connective tissues.
It improves posture and promotes the increase of physical and mental relaxation.
Click here to get connected to Bishop Stretch Therapy.
