LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Picture Your Pets with Santa events has returned for its 32nd year.
Picture Your Pets with Santa will take place at all 24 Feeders Supply stores in the Louisville area and is held the first two weekends in December. All species of animals are welcome, as well as their human families.
The pictures take place December 7-8 and 14-15 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pet owners can get professional holiday portraits and help local homeless animals at the same time. Photos are offered in various packages, starting at $12. Gift items featuring the pet's photo, including ornaments, mugs and key chains. A new item this year is a personalized tote bag for $20.
The event is expected to attract over 5,000 families and raise over $100,000 for 13 local animal charities: the Kentucky Humane Society, Floyd County Animal Rescue League, Lexington Humane Society, Franklin County Humane Society, Humane Society of Oldham County, J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter, Saving Sunny, Shamrock Pet Foundation, Barktown Animal Rescue, Boone County Animal Control, Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter, Heart Humane Society, and Harrison County Animal Control.
Supporting the Kentucky Humane Society (10 stores):
Louisville: Dixie Highway at 10948 Dixie Hwy., Fern Creek at 6820 Bardstown Rd., Hikes Point at 3079 Breckenridge Ln., Holiday Manor at 2236 Holiday Manor Center, Middletown at 12949 Shelbyville Rd, North Dixie Highway at 4921 Dixie Hwy., Pewee Valley at 12406 La Grange Rd., Preston at 5763 Preston Hwy., Springhurst at 9486 Brownsboro Rd., and St. Matthews at 4600 Shelbyville Rd.
Supporting Floyd County Animal Rescue League (3 stores):
Clarksville at 229 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., New Albany at 3400 Grant Line Rd., and New Albany at 2221 State St.
Supporting Lexington Humane Society (2 stores):
Lexington at 306 Southland Dr. Lexington at 3080 Richmond Rd.
Supporting the Franklin County Humane Society (1 store):
Frankfort at 1303 US Hwy. 127 S
Supporting the Humane Society of Oldham County (1 store):
LaGrange at 1806 Milestone Village Dr.
Supporting the J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter (1 store):
Jeffersonville at 3531 E 10th St.
Supporting Saving Sunny (1 store):
Shepherdsville at 187 Adam Shepherd Pkwy.
Supporting the Shamrock Pet Foundation (1 store):
Downtown Louisville at 315 Baxter Ave.
Supporting Barktown Rescue (1 store):
Shelbyville KY at 128 Midland Blvd.
Supporting Boone County Animal Shelter (1 store):
Walton KY at 13270 Towne Center D
Supporting Friends of Hardin County Animal Control (1 store):
Elizabethtown at 1610 Ring Rd.
Supporting Heart Humane Society & Harrison County Animal Control (1 store):
Corydon IN at 2363 Hwy 135 NW Suite 111
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.