LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Pizza Week has returned for its second year.
November 11th through the 17th, pizza lovers can take advantage of $8 specialty pizzas.
Official Louisville Pizza Week passports will help guide you to participating eateries.
Restaurants will stamp the passport for each full pie ordered.
Earn four or more stamps and be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
The goal of Louisville Pizza Week is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to eat, drink and try new places.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants during Louisville Pizza Week.
