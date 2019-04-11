LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putt fore The Patch at the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center is a fun way to support The Cabbage Patch Settlement House.
You do not have to be a golfer to participate on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30-9:30.
Enjoy cocktails, food and entertainment while competing in an 18 Hole miniature golf tournament.
Close to 300 people from Louisville's top businesses are expected to attend the Putt fore The Patch.
54 teams have a good time while supporting a great cause.
Play specialty holes for prizes, and enjoy the open bar and appetizers, with the $30 Mix & Mingle ticket.
All proceeds from Putt fore The Patch benefit The Cabbage Patch's life changing programs, including recreation/youth development, education, and social services.
The Cabbage Patch Settlement House serves about 1,000 to 1,200 at-risk children and their families every year.
The organization relies entirely on contributions from individuals, organizations, churches, corporations, and foundations.
Click here to get connected to the Cabbage Patch Settlement House.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.