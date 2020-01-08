LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting out of your comfort zone could be the fastest way to getting in shape.
What is normally reserved for the dance club, finds its way into the fitness club.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser tried out pole dance fitness at Lady Kave.
Lady Kave is an exclusive social space for ladies who love fun, fitness and friendship. Everyone progresses through the program differently.
Every lady's pole journey is based on their fitness goals, frequency of taking classes and level of fearlessness.
Instructors help you move through the class and make suggestions.
Pole Dance Fitness can lead to a bigger stage.
One of the instructors at Lady Kave, Mandy Moss, competes in pole competitions around the world.
The studio is available for outings including parties and other events. For more information, call 502-301-9999 or click here to get connected to Lady Kave.
