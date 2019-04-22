LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pollinator Day is a free, family-friendly event packed with hands-on activities for all ages.
Activities include beehive tours, building your own hummingbird feeder, native bee nest, and butterfly feeder, planting for pollinators, crafts for the kids, and more.
There will be classes on bumblebees, monarchs, and planting for birds and butterflies.
Local vendors also will be present selling garden and nature related items.
Attendees will receive a free t-shirt or tote, a native tree or shrub, and a complimentary lunch, while supplies last.
Pollinator Day will be hosted by the Purdue Extension Floyd County at the Purdue Research Park at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, IN on April 27, 2019 from 10 am-3pm.
Pollinator Day Class Schedule:
Container Planting for Butterflies: 10:20, 11:30, 1:15, and 2:15
"Planting Your Yard for Birds" given by Sharon Sorenson 10:30
Bumblebees: 10:30 and 1:15
Monarchs: 11:30 and 2:15
