LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Crossings Pottery Festival (SXPF) takes over Copper & Kings Distillery March 6 & 7.
The two-day pottery market consists of handmade ceramic goods and functional wares from 12 selected ceramic artists, and an Empty Bowls Benefit to relieve childhood hunger in Kentuckiana.
First Pick Friday, March 6th 6:30 - 9 p.m.
$20 ticket holders will have first access to see and purchase the work of 12 esteemed potters.
Complimentary Copper and King signature cocktails provided by SXPF for our attendees along with a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.
Event starts at 6:30.
Pottery Market, Saturday, March 7th 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
See and shop the work of 12 potters.
Four potters will demonstrate their techniques and decorative styles from 10am-2pm
Potters Include: Jason Bige Burnett, Steven G. Cheek, Didem Mert
Open and free to the public.
Bloody Mary Bar provided by Copper and Kings (cash bar).
SXPF Empty Bowls running the same time as the events
$30 for handmade bowl
Local potters, restaurants, schools, entertainers and many more coming together in solving childhood suffering one meal at a time in Kentuckiana.
Proceeds go directly to supporting Blessings in a Backpack.
Click here to get connected to Southern Crossings Pottery Festival.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.