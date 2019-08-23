(FOX NEWS) -- A giant tabby named BeeJay may have found his forever home after pictures of his more-to-love physique went viral on Twitter.
The big boy, nicknamed “a chonk of a chonk,” weighs a whopping 26 pounds, according to The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, which is housing the chubby cat, according to Fox News.
But his size just added to the appeal of the 2-year-old black-and-brown-striped kitty, whose pictures quickly went viral on social media with hundreds of people claiming they wanted to adopt the “jump-sized package of fluff & love.”
He’s gorgeous... and by the looks of his face, probably part Maine Coon. If I was near Philadelphia I’d snap him up.— SavoySummer (@SavoySummer) August 22, 2019
I will adopt him. I have four cats already and would love to give this a guy a loving home. Please DM me— Patricia Pattillo (@pkpattillo) August 23, 2019
Some, meanwhile, were more concerned about what to feed the plus-size cat, with one joking that he "can't afford that much lasagna."
I can’t afford that much lasagna— Northside Baseball (@nsbbcom) August 22, 2019
The post gained so much attention that the shelter posted an update Friday saying it was “overwhelmed by the number of wonderful people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home.”
Though the shelter did say before BeeJay is able to start settling into his new life, he still has to go through a check-up with the vet.
As of Friday morning, the “sad-eyed guy” had helped to raise over $1,000 for the shelter.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.