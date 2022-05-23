LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation kicks off the summer pool season Memorial Day Weekend on May 28, 2022.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how to get the most out of Louisville Public Pools.
Three outdoor pools will be open this season – Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley.
The pools’ regular weekday/weekend schedule will run through August 7.
From August 7 – Labor Day, September 5, 2022, the city’s three outdoor pools will be open on weekends only.
The three public pools will be open Sundays through Saturdays from 12 - 5 p.m.
Each will be closed one day per week for scheduled maintenance (Fairdale – Mondays; Algonquin – Tuesdays; Sun Valley – Wednesdays).
The daily cost for the 2022 season is $3 for those 13 years and older and $2 for children 12 years and under.
Lifeguard Training Details
June 6 through June 10, 4 - 8 p.m.
Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center
201 Reservoir Road
New this year is a FREE Junior Lifeguard Club that will be offered to those ages 12-15.
Prerequisites include swimming 25 yards continuously and treading water for 1 minute.
Junior Lifeguard Club Details
June 15 through August 5
Algonquin Pool – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fairdale Pool – Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sun Valley Pool – Fridays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Summer Recreational Swim Club is back.
The free 4–week program introduces ages 7–12 to a new and fun concept of swimming.
The Recreational Swim Club is offered to three age groups: 7–8, 9–10 and 11–12, and is limited to eight kids per age group.
Recreational Swim Club Details
June 1, 2, 3
Algonquin Pool – June 1, 10:30 a.m.
Sun Valley Pool – June 2, 10:30 a.m.
Fairdale Pool – June 3, 10:30 a.m.
4-week program beginning the week of June 6 through the week of June 27
Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m.
Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Fairdale Pool – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
4-week program beginning the week of July 4 through the week of August 1
Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4)
Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Fairdale Pool – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Additionally, Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc. will host Aqua Zumba on Saturdays in June and July at the Algonquin Pool from 10:30–11:30 a.m. for a fee of $5.
Swimming experience is not required for the Zumba courses and a maximum of 100 participants are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Click here for life guard training and pool schedules.
