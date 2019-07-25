LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12th Annual 'The Magic & The Wonder' brings sleight of hand, costume changes and disappearing acts to the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on Sunday, July 27th.
The night benefits Kosair Charities and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
The 2019 lineup includes edge-of-your-seat suspense and comedy.
This year's performers:
A Vegas-style magic show with Kevin James (The Inventor, star of Broadway hit The Illusionists)
Jessica Jane (magician and entertainer)
Stephen Bargatze
Local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller
The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall
7:00-9:30 pm
Tickets start at $42.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.