LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) makes a stop in Louisville for the second consecutive season, and fifth time in the tour's history.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser tried to hang with some pros on the bowling lanes before the competition begins.
It's the Pepsi PWBA Louisville Open taking place at Executive Strike and Spare.
The second elite-field event of August kicks off Thursday, August 8th with a pre-tournament qualifier to determine the final eight players for the 32-player elite-field event.
Two eight-game qualifying rounds will take place Friday, August 9th, after which the top 12 players will bowl six more games on Saturday, August 10th to determine the top five players for Saturday's stepladder finals.
Thursday, August 8th
9 a.m.: Pre-Tournament Qualifier (eight games)
Top eight players from PTQ advance to the main field
4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Official practice
7 p.m.: Bowl with the Pros
Friday, August 9th
10 a.m.: Qualifying - Round 1 (eight games)
5 p.m.: Qualifying - Round 2 (eight games)
Cut to top 12 players
Saturday, August 10th
10 a.m.: Round of 12 (six games)
Cut to top five players for stepladder finals
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Fan Fest
5 p.m.: Live televised finals
3 Day Event Pass - $30
1 Day Event Pass - $15
1 Day Event & Final - $20
