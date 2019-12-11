LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wayside Christian Mission spreads some Christmas cheer with some very important programs.
Volunteers and staff try to make the holidays a little easier for the less fortunate in our area.
Breakfast with Santa gives families a chance to visit with the jolly elf.
Miracle on Broadway's Christmas Store allows parents to pick out gifts for their kids.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations fill guests with hope.
All the offerings benefit the homeless in Louisville.
Below is a list of special events and volunteer opportunities, most happening at Hotel Louisville.
Dec. 11 - Breakfast with Santa
Dec. 15 - Set up for the Christmas Store
Dec. 17 - First day of Christmas Store - 9 AM to 5 PM
Dec. 18 - Store opened Noon to 8 PM
Dec. 20 - Store opened 9 AM to 5 PM
- National Homeless Persons Memorial Day
- Steps of County Courthouse, 527 W. Jefferson Street, at Noon
- This event is a memorial service for all of Louisville's homeless persons who passed away during the past year
Dec. 21 - Store opened 9 AM to 5 PM
Dec. 23 - Store opened 9 AM to 5 PM
Dec. 24 - Store opened 9 AM to Noon.
Dec. 24 - Annual Christmas Eve Santa party for women and families - Hotel Louisville Grand Ballroom, 6 PM - Santa arrives 7 PM
Dec..24 - Annual Christmas Eve Santa Party and Christmas caroling for men - Shelter at 432 E. Jefferson Street - 6 PM
Dec. 25 - Christmas Day Extravaganza at Hotel Louisville
Click here to get connected to the Wayside Christian Mission.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.