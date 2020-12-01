LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cold weather can cause problems with your house if you are not prepared.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint.
Your outside spigot could be a problem spot if you ignore some warning signs. Make sure you disconnect any hoses or diverters when the temperature drops. Water in the hose could freeze, in turn freezing pipes inside the house. Use a spigot cover to use the heat of the house to keep things thawed.
This time of year is the perfect time for water heater maintenance. Purge some of the sediment at the bottom by draining some of the water. Use a water heater blanket to keep in some of that heat and save some money. Insulate water pipes in crawl spaces with foam covers or use an automatic electrical heat cable.
Double check the batteries in your thermostat, so it is working correctly. Change your air filter so your furnace is working efficiently.
For more home improvement information, click here to get connected to Brownsboro Hardware and Paint.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.