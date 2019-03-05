CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) --Providence High School Theatre Arts in Clarksville, IN presents Freaky Friday.
When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding.
Disney's Freaky Friday, a new contemporary musical update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other's lives first-hand, if only for a day.
The Providence Players present Freaky Friday
March 8 & 9 at 7:00pm
March 10 at 2:00pm
All other shows are $15 for adults, and $10 for students through grade eight (which must be purchase by phone or in person).
Click here for show information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.