NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) — Quilts can be cozy and works of art.
The Carnegie Center for Art and History presents the 17th annual Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie, featuring art quilts.
The exhibition runs now through July 17.
Since its founding in 2004, this exhibition has become one of the premiere exhibitions of contemporary art quilts in the nation.
Form, Not Function is juried each year by a rotating panel of fiber artists & art professionals.
They consider the originality, design, technique and craftsmanship of the submissions.
This year, 23 art quilts were selected from 358 submissions by more than 150 artists from across the United States.
