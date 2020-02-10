LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ultimate homegrown bar experience expands across the river.
Recbar 502 planted roots in Jeffersontown, Kentucky and recently grew to the Indiana side with Recbar 812 in New Albany.
The official opening was Monday, February 3rd.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the new entertainment destination.
Two lifelong Louisvillians set out to create a concept that delivers great food and lots of fun.
Recbar 812 combines games, grains & grub.
The 25,000 square foot space features more than 100 vintage games including 70 classic pinball machines.
