LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trying to eat healthy over the Holidays can be tricky.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some healthy recipes from a local chef, Mae Pike with Home Cuisine.
Home Cuisine's FRESH MEALS are designed to help people control and/or manage their weight.
The creative dishes follow the guidelines of the American Diabetes and American Heart Association.
Here are 4 Healthy Holiday Entertaining recipes for those watching calories.
PALEO RECIPE
Shrimp Steamed in Beer & Herbs
Makes approx. 15 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (25-30 per pound)
8 cans of your favorite beer
SPICE MIXTURE
|½ teas.
|granulated garlic
|½ teas.
|Kosher salt
|½ teas.
|black pepper
|½ teas.
|crushed red pepper flakes
|½ teas.
|dill
|½ teas.
|thyme
|½ teas.
|oregano
|½ teas.
|basil
|1 teas.
|red pepper flakes
|1 teas.
|fennel seeds
- Open beer and pour into stock pot.
- Mix spices together and place in cheese cloth, or tea infuser, drop into beer.
- Bring mixture to a boil then add the shrimp.
- Gently stirring until they’ve all turned pink. About 5 minutes.
- Drain and throw out the spices.
- Serve shrimp warm or chilled with your favorite cocktail sauce.
KETO RECIPE
Sweet Chili Cauliflower
Makes approx. 10 servings.
4 CARBS per serving
INGREDIENTS
|7.5 cups
|cauliflower florets
|8 Tbls.
|melted butter
|1.5 cups
|grated Parmesan Cheese
|2 teas.
|paprika
|½ teas.
|black pepper
|1 teas.
|granulated garlic
- Blend Parmesan, paprika, garlic and black pepper.
- Toss cauliflower in melted butter, then gently toss in parmesan, paprika, garlic and black pepper until well coated.
- Place cauliflower in SINGLE layer on greased baking sheet.
- Baked in preheated 450 degree oven for approx. 20 mins.
- Or until edges begin to crisp.
SERVE WITH SPICY MAYO SAUCE
|6 Tbls.
|Chili Sauce
|6 Tbls.
|Siracha Hot Sauce
|1 Cup
|Keto Mayo
|½ Cup
|Full Fat Plain Greek Yogurt
|Garnish
|Chopped Cilantro
VEGETARIAN RECIPE
Polenta Bites with Mushrooms & Fontina Cheese
Store bought polenta tubes work perfectly on this appetizer.
Just slice them and toast in the oven.
Top with sautéed mushrooms and grated Fontina cheese, bake again until melted and serve.
Makes approx. 20 servings.
INGREDIENTS
|4 pounds
|prepared polenta in tube, sliced into ½” rounds
|4 Tbls.
|olive oil
|1 stick
|butter
|2 pounds
|assorted mushrooms, sliced
|1 cup
|diced onion
|¼ cup
|Sherry vinegar
|1 teas.
|Kosher salt
|½ teas.
|Black pepper
|½ teas.
|Red pepper flakes
|1 teas.
|diced garlic
|½ cup
|chopped parsley
|4 oz
|Fontina cheese, grated
- Preheat oven to 450.
- Brush BOTH sides of polenta with oil and arrange on rimmed baking sheets.
- Roast until lightly golden brown, approx. 25 mins.
- Meanwhile melt butter with remaining olive oil in skillet.
- Add the mushrooms, onions and cook, stirring often until tender and browned.
- Add the vinegar, salt, garlic, black & red peppers and cook another 3-4 mins.
- Lastly, stir in the chopped fresh parsley.
- Place a small scoop of mushroom mixture on polenta, top with cheese and roast in oven until cheese has melted.
CLASSIC RECIPE
Mini Baked Potatoes with Smoked Salmon & Sour Cream-Dill Sauce
Bite sized baked potatoes topped with sour cream-dill sauce & smoked salmon is perfect for parties.
Potatoes can be prepared ahead then wormed when your guest arrive and topped with the salmon and sour cream.
Makes approx. 20 servings.
INGREDIENTS
|40
|small new potatoes, washed and halved
|6 Tbls.
|olive oil
|to taste
|Kosher salt and black pepper
|3 Tbls.
|fresh chives
|3 Tbls.
|chopped fresh dill
|1 cup
|sour cream
|½ Pound
|smoked salmon
|capers
- Preheat oven to 450
- Toss cut potatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Place cut side down on baking sheet and roast in oven for about 20 mins.
- Or until soft when pierced with fork.
- While potatoes are roasting blend the sour cream, chives and dill together.
- Slice the salmon into small strips and drain the capers.
- When potatoes are done, remove from oven and let cool.
- Top each with a dollop of the sour cream, and a strip of salmon.
- Top with several capers and a strip of fresh chive.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.