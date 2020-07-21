GREENVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Finding that perfect treasure in a pile of junk is always a thrill, especially for James and Heather Tyler.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning picking through hidden gems at Reclaimed by James.
Their Greenville barn holds decades of history. You just have to know what you are looking for.
They enjoy taking reclaimed wood, doors, windows and other items to create something new to enjoy.
James has traveled all over the country to find the best architectural salvage.
Local interior designer Jenn Hohl uses Reclaimed by James for custom builds for clients.
