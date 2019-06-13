(FOX NEWS) -- A fisherman reeled in an eye-poppingly huge catch from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Utah last month: a record-breaking trout.
Fox News reports that Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colo., caught and released a 48-inch lake trout on May 4, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).
Smiley's fish blew the others out of the water, setting a state record, the DWR confirmed on Wednesday. The organization did not weigh the catch-and- release fish to avoid having to keep it out of water for a prolonged period of time.
This is the fourth time a record-breaking fish was caught in the same waters.
Ray Johnson held the state record for the largest catch-and-release fish when he reeled in a 26-5/8-inch salmon in 2004.
In 1997, two other record-breaking fish, a 14-1/4-inch chub and a 19-inch sucker, were also caught in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
