LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humane Society of Oldham County (HSOC) has a new place for rescued animals.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look around before their grand opening celebration. $900,000 were raised to get the new facility up and operating. The building houses dog kennels, cat condos, & spay and neuter clinics for both cats and dogs.
Grand Opening Celebration
Humane Society of Oldham County
2601 Interior Way
La Grange, KY 40031
Saturday, October 30th
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tour Oldham County's new animal rescue facility with live music, fun, nibbles and treats.
FREE event, masks optional.
(Please leave the pups home this time)
HSOC is beginning a meals on wheels program for pets of senior citizens.
Volunteers will deliver pet food and do a health check on the pets while they are in the home.
Other services include 4 Paws for Service, Camp Canine at the Prison, pet adaptions and more.
Click here to get connected to the Humane Society of Oldham County.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.