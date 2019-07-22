FLOYDS KNOBS, In. (WDRB) -- The 11th Annual Taste of Southern Indiana happens Wednesday, July 24th.
Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville (2319 Veterans Parkway) from 6:00 to 8:30.
Plus, listen to live music by the Jamey Aebersold Quartet and participate in the silent auction.
Tickets are on sale for $25 each or 6 for $125.
The event benefits the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, whose 900 members provide volunteer services to numerous organizations in South Central Indiana.
