LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), an organization of 900 local and independent business members, hosts the first ever "West on Wednesday" event.
The "West on Wednesday" series of events provides an easy way for people to support West Louisville entrepreneurs.
By supporting independent businesses in West Louisville neighborhoods, more money stays in the community.
First 3 dates include:
Farm To Fork
2425 Portland Ave.
Wednesday, April 17
5pm-7pm
They specialize in locally-sourced ingredients and Southern hospitality.
Farm to Fork will have a signature drink for the night and drink specials like $1 off Against the Grain Beers and Hayes Ranch Wines.
Lucretia's Kitchen
1812 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Wednesday, May 29
12pm-2pm
Lucretia Thompson is the granddaughter of the founder of the longtime Louisville restaurant, Thompson's BBQ.
Lucretia's Kitchen is a third generation barbecue business.
This event's menu will include LK's Famous Fried Chicken, BBQ, Peach Cobbler and much more. ($15 - RSVP here)
Mattie's Kitchen
1508 West Kentucky Street
Wednesday, June 19
12pm - 2pm
With 20 years of experience cooking and catering, Vickie Smith is excited to present her vision.
The event provides an opportunity for people to purchase dinner and cocktails and enjoy the Portland neighborhood.
RSVPs are encouraged.
Click here to make reservations.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.