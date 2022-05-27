JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Kids can have fun and improve their basketball skills with a special summer camp.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Robbie Valentine before his camp gets underway next month.
For more than 35 years, the Robbie Valentine Basketball Summer Camp has been a premiere youth summer camp in Louisville, Kentucky.
The camp is geared for boys and girls, ages 5-16, and emphasizes individual instruction in all phases of the game.
Campers can expect to learn the key fundamentals of being a better basketball player in areas including defense, shooting, passing, ball handling, team work and leadership.
In addition to learning skills on the court, Robbie teaches the campers valuable life skills with the help of guest speakers from the local basketball community.
Two session will happen at the KFC Yum! Center and another session will happen at the historic Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville.
Built in 1937, the Nachand Fieldhouse is one of the oldest and cherished buildings in the region.
Robbie Valentine Basketball Camp
Three Sessions
June 6-10, KFC Yum! Center
June 13-17, Nachand Fieldhouse, Jeffersonville
June 20-24, KFC Yum! Center
July 18-21, Nachand Fieldhouse, Jeffersonville
$240/Full Week; $140/Half Week
